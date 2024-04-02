Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City | Photo: EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Venezuelans living in Argentina launched an appeal to Pope Francis this Tuesday (2), seeking his intervention with the dictator Nicolás Maduro so that the right to vote for all Venezuelans living abroad in the next presidential elections scheduled for the July 28th.

Contact with the pontiff was made by sending a letter. The EFE Agency had access to the document and states that it was sent to the Vatican through the Jesuit Migrant Service. According to the agency, this Wednesday (3) a copy of the letter will be delivered to the Apostolic Nunciature of Argentina, an action that aims to “reinforce the request” made to the pope.

“Holy Father, we thank you for your good offices to intervene with the current Venezuelan authorities and ask them, in the name of God, that the human and constitutional rights of Venezuelans, both in Argentina and in the rest of the world, are not violated”, says a excerpt from the letter.

“We believe it is necessary to increase pressure and demands against Nicolás Maduro's government so that the commitments made in electoral matters are fulfilled and the rights of Venezuelans are recognized and respected”, concluded the document.

The electoral situation in Venezuela remains tense, with reports of pressure and persecution of opponents. Around 220,000 Venezuelans reside in Argentina, however, according to EFE, only 2,200 are able to vote at the Venezuelan consulate located in Buenos Aires.