Unable to vote from abroad, but with hopes for the defeat of Nicolás Maduro’s government, hundreds of Venezuelans remain in Ciudad Juárez, waiting for the presidential elections next Sunday, July 28.

While they await entry into the United States through the CBP One application, South Americans believe that the victory of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) would provoke a new wave of migrants, and although some also fear its defeat after having declared that if it loses there will be a “bloodbath,” they await the victory of its opponent Edmundo González, of the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) party.

“The truth is that the current government is useless. Let’s wait and see what happens between now and Sunday, God willing, and there will be a change of government (…). Everything changed in Venezuela. When I left Venezuela I was 13 years old. The truth is that I have only returned once since I left and everything is going back to how it was before. The truth is that I will return,” said 22-year-old Abel Álvarez yesterday.

After eight years in Colombia, a year ago he decided to leave for the United States and just arrived in the city a few days ago, after separating from a group of Venezuelans he formed along the way.

“I left because I wanted a better future, I wanted to have better conditions, but the opportunity never came, and here I am… there are many people who leave the country, but it is best for them to wait for the elections, whatever happens,” said Marlón, 21 years old, originally from Maracaibo.

Eliany Camacho said she believes that “there will not be a change, it will take 250 years for Venezuela to change, because if someone wins, many things will have to change.”

Meanwhile, Yara, 43, would like her country to have a new government so she could work in the United States, save up to buy a house for her children and return to Tachira.

“I left because there is no work, and I left to look for the future of my daughters, to build my little house. That president (Maduro) has us in ruin,” said the Venezuelan, who

Every night he asks God for González to win so that the country changes and the current government, which has been in place since 2013, does not continue.

Yara asked all her countrymen who are still in Venezuela to go out and vote this Sunday so that they no longer have to migrate and cross countries like Mexico, where different types of violence exist.

“I’ve been on this journey for a year now. In January, I was sent back to Villahermosa, Tabasco by Mexican immigration,” said the person who managed to reach the Mexican border for the second time with her six-year-old daughter.