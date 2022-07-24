A barber shop in the San Agustín neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, in July 2022. Matthias Delacroix (AP)

The seven months that have passed since the beginning of 2022 have brought with them the most apolitical and uninvolved stage of the present that has been experienced in turbulent Venezuela for at least twelve years. The uninterrupted pulse that the government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition forces have maintained during this time, which reached its peak in 2019, has produced multiple economic and social upheavals that have left the population exhausted.

Firm in power, although with an eroded popularity, the Executive promotes an essay of economic opening and tries to attract the attention of capital and investments that in recent years were incompatible with Chavismo and the convulsions of the country. Recently, for example, a Law on Special Economic Zones came into force, inspired by experiences such as those of China and Vietnam.

The opening of the border with Colombia and the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with the neighboring country’s elected president, Gustavo Petro, may also have some impact on the ailing local economy, according to analysts. The ruling party leaders today maintain a peaceful attitude towards the businessmen, and, at least for now, they have decided to leave their adversaries alone.

Meanwhile, the opposition forces deepen their loss. The experience of the interim government of Juan Guaidó has further deteriorated internal relations between some parties and high officials. The so-called Unitary Platform of these formations plans primary elections to choose a single leader who can be opposed to Chavismo as an alternative from 2023. There are already several candidates willing to compete and the number is on the way to increasing. Some of them, beginning with Guaidó himself, have once again begun touring the country to rally the grassroots.

The talks with Chavismo in the negotiation rounds in Mexico that began a year ago have been postponed time and time again. The Government has no urgency in reaching agreements, and from the opposition they maintain the thesis that Maduro and those around him feel threatened. These days, however, the thesis has begun to circulate that work meetings will probably resume in mid-August.

At the same time, another possibility is that, instead of undertaking a repressive procedure, Chavismo is buying time to recompose itself and organize presidential elections in 2024 that will allow Maduro to be re-elected in a fair fight. Senior officials of the Joe Biden Administration maintain a permanent line of conversation with Caracas. There are expectations, still unfulfilled, about the possibility of relaxing sanctions in the oil sector and about new exploitation licenses for the multinational Chevron, which will allow the country to finally exceed the level of one million barrels of oil per day. ENI and Repsol, meanwhile, have resumed their activities in the country.

“The interpretation that the government is strong enough to stay is becoming certain for the population,” says Félix Seijas, a political analyst, statistician and director of the Delphos polling firm. “People feel that the economic downturn has stopped. It is a feeling that is present and we have measured it. That does not mean that it is thought that the country was fixed. Almost everyone thinks that this is not the Venezuela of before”.

The announced return of farms, agricultural estates and expropriated assets to the private sector has been carried out, with some delays and problems. Bank credit, a key point to base economic growth, is moderately restored. “Businessmen feel that the environment is one of partial opening. The confidence to invest is still low”, says Henkel García, financial analyst and director of the Econometric consultancy. García estimates that economic growth in 2022 may be between 10 and 15 points of GDP, although he interprets that the market is showing the first signs that the recovery has peaked. “The worker’s salary began to expand, and in recent weeks it has stagnated. Breaking the growth ceiling will require structural changes in the national dynamics that go beyond the economy. That goes through an improvement in public services that is essential”. Regarding inflation, whose data continues to hover around 100% annually, García adds: “I think there is a chance of ending up with double-digit inflation this year. There I am noticing monetary and fiscal discipline.”

Marco Antonio Ponce, director of the Venezuelan Observatory of Protests, agrees that there is a gap between the tone of the daily protest and the political agenda in Venezuela. “We have appreciated that disconnect. It is evident in the tone of the demands, people do not want anything with the parties”. Ponce points out, however, that there have been more than 1,500 labor-related protests this year, as well as many neighborhood ones linked to basic services, blackouts, drinking water, telephony and the Internet. “There is an approximate index of 21 daily demonstrations in the country. People continue to demand their rights, despite the repression and criminalization.”

An even more unequal society is making its way, a humanitarian emergency that the opposition has denounced in recent years. “The current divorce with politics does not indicate that people have stopped thinking about the 2024 presidential elections, or about the possibility of a change in the country,” says Seijas. “People are watching for that. Activism has decreased, but the interest in voting to change the course of Venezuela is still latent in our measurements.”

