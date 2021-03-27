More than 4,000 Venezuelans have arrived in the municipality of Arauquita, Colombia, fleeing the violence on the other side of the border after clashes between Venezuelan law enforcement and irregular armed groups. Many denounce extrajudicial executions and attacks on the population by the Bolivarian Army.

Forcibly displaced from their homes, leaving their belongings behind to hastily save their lives. “When the bombs were falling, I felt very nervous,” says 26-year-old Niomar Díaz, who had just arrived by canoe on the mighty Arauca River in the municipality of Arauquita, on the border with Venezuela.

The young Venezuelan is one of the more than 4,000 people who, according to the Ombudsman’s Office, in the last six days have crossed the Colombian-Venezuelan border fleeing the fighting in her town La Victoria, in the state of Apure, between the Force Bolivarian National Army (FANB) and illegal armed groups, supposedly related to the dissidents of the former Colombian guerrilla Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

There are already about 4 thousand people displaced to Arauquita due to the crossfire between FAN-FARC-FAES groups in La Victoria. Everything indicates that they can be much more. Victory is emptying. This occurs with the border closed in the midst of the COVID19 rebound. – David Smolansky (@dsmolansky) March 27, 2021

“A grandfather, an eight-year-old boy, a nine-year-old boy and her mother died in a house. The situation is terrible, ”explains Díaz, adding that the Venezuelan military were abusive and that his family – like so many other neighbors – fled from the bombs and bullets that crossed the sidewalk where they lived.

In recent days, more than 100 displaced people arrive every hour to the Colombian border municipalities, especially to the town of Arauquita, where the authorities are alarming of a humanitarian emergency and ask for help to assist the dozens of families that gather in the improvised areas. shelters.

“We ask for intervention, that they help us, that they collaborate with us internationally. We do not ask for financial aid, we want to return to our homes safely, there is help for us,” claimed Alexander Serrano, a peasant displaced by violence.

Displaced persons denounce extrajudicial executions

According to the Venezuelans who have managed to reach Colombia, the Venezuelan National Army is carrying out an operation to combat Colombian armed groups that are illegally taking refuge in the country. Hundreds of peasants, farmers and locals were trapped under the shootings and military clashes.

“They didn’t ask questions, they flew over in helicopters and fired blasts of fire. I panicked and we had to flee, if we didn’t get out they would have killed us in our house, ”explained Yaneth García, a displaced Venezuelan, to the Reuters news agency.

A displaced woman in the makeshift camp set up in Arauquita, Colombia. REUTERS – LUISA GONZALEZ

The ombudsman of Arauquita, Carlos Camargo, said that the displaced have expressed “the situations typical of the emergency situation” and indicated that in the places where the displaced people had left habitable homes, they had been cremated.

“Today in Arauquita we talk with the Venezuelan families settled in the shelter of the municipality. Their testimonies show that this is an alarming situation and of great proportions that deserves great attention”, Defender Carlos Camargo. pic.twitter.com/ACqY5jjlTm – Ombudsman’s Office (@DefensoriaCol) March 26, 2021

Once settled in the shelters, many displaced people have denounced abuses of power and extrajudicial executions by the Venezuelan security forces: “the soldiers attacked our little house and took everything from us. When they entered they broke everything, the doors, everything, and took everything he had at home, the workshop, “José Castillo told Reuters, claiming that he could not stay at home” they are killing us, “he said.

“They put uniforms on them and made them look guerrillas “

Castillo, a 40-year-old mechanic who arrived with his pregnant wife and 12-year-old daughter, denounces that some neighbors who stayed behind were murdered “they put uniforms on them and made them look like guerrillas.”

After the statements and images about these events, the attorney general of Venezuela, Tarek Saab, reported that they are investigating the complaint that at least five peasants were allegedly executed by Bolivarian forces of order and made to pass as guerrillas. “If evidence is found of the commission of punishable acts committed by state security officials, the investigation and corresponding sanction will begin,” Saab wrote on Twitter.

one) #NOW Public ministry @MinpublicoVE appoints two prosecutors for the protection of #DDHH to investigate events that occurred in the town of La Victoria, Apure state: in coordination with the Strategic Operational Commander of the FANB, Remigio Ceballos. – Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) March 26, 2021

Raiza Remolina lost several family members in the clashes and denounces in a video that “they appeared lying in the field with what irregular groups use.” He blames the elite group of the FAES National Police for his murders: “they were innocent people who had no nothing to do with irregular groups, people who were engaged in field work ”, he assured.

Remolina denounced that the feared groups of Bolivarian elite forces are behind these extrajudicial executions, commonly known as ‘false positives’: “they were searching all the houses in the La Victoria sector, they were going into the houses supposedly looking for guerrillas”. Other displaced locals denounce that at least 30 peasants were detained and their whereabouts are unknown.

Camp to shelter the displaced in Arauquita, Colombia. EFE – Jebrail Mosquera Contreras

The massive exodus has also led the local authorities of Arauquita to alarm about the lack of resources to meet the high demand of displaced people – who arrived in the middle of the health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic – and request humanitarian aid from the Government of Iván Duque.

Request for international aid to alleviate the humanitarian crisis

“We are drowning, we need help here,” demanded the mayor of the town, Etelibar Torres, thanking the good reception of its citizens who have brought food to displaced Venezuelans in solidarity. Hundreds of children are among the displaced, settled in 15 shelters. “Arauquiteño society has welcomed these people and here we are willing to help them, because a river does not make us less brothers: we are the same,” the mayor told local media.

Colombian military soldiers patrol the streets in Arauquita, Colombia, March 26, 2021. REUTERS – LUISA GONZALEZ

The war against Colombian irregular groups linked to drug trafficking and the alleged passivity of the Venezuelan authorities, taking refuge in the Venezuelan veredas and jungles, leaves peasants and local residents as the main victims, involved in a cross-border conflict that, despite the signing of the Peace Accords in 2016, remains latent.

Meanwhile, despite sharing 2,200 kilometers of border, the Government of Duque and that of his counterpart Nicolás Maduro maintain a tense confrontation and broke all diplomatic relations in 2019, which makes dialogue even more difficult to solve a humanitarian crisis that lasts in time, with thousands of civilians as the main victims.

With Reuters, AFP, EFE and local media