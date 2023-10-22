One in four immigrants detained in September by border patrols for illegally entering the United States through the border with Mexico are Venezuelans. 54,833 arrests of Venezuelan citizens were made, an absolute record for that nationality, out of a total of 218,763 migrants of all origins, according to data published this weekend by the Department of Homeland Security. That means more than 1,800 daily arrests of Venezuelans, which for the first time exceed Mexicans in a month. The latter lead the statistics for the entire year, in which the bar of two million arrests was surpassed for the second consecutive year.

The economic, social and political crisis that Venezuela has been going through for years has caused an unprecedented migratory exodus in the country. Although Colombia has been the most immediate destination, millions of Venezuelans have emigrated to other countries in America and Europe and hundreds of thousands have followed the path by land through Central America and Mexico to the border with the United States, where there has been an explosion of arrests of Venezuelans.

Not counting the tens of thousands rejected at airports and ports of entry, the arrests of Venezuelans by border patrols on the Southern border have totaled 437,000 people in the last four US fiscal years (ranging from October 1 to September 30). . But while in 2020, the year of the pandemic, the figure was only 1,227 arrests; in 2021 it shot up to 47,752; Then it quadrupled in 2022 to 187,286, and has once again set a new record in the year closed on September 30 with 200,668 arrests.

The September 2023 figure of almost 55,000 arrests of Venezuelans by border patrols shatters the previous record of 33,749 arrests in September 2022. This year, the months with the highest number of arrests had so far been April (29,731) and May (28,054).

Joe Biden’s Government announced a month ago that it would grant work permits and protection against deportation to nearly half a million additional Venezuelans who were already in the country. The measure was aimed only at Venezuelans who had arrived in the United States before July 31, 2023. The figure was added to the 242,000 Venezuelans who could already benefit from this temporary protection status in the country.

Joe Biden’s Government has tried to open more legal routes of arrival and make irregular immigration more difficult, but that has not stopped illegal border crossings. The United States announced a model to allow people living in the United States to submit an application on behalf of a citizen entering the country if they demonstrated that they have the means of subsistence or local support necessary to survive, facilitating, for example, reunification familiar. More than 265,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela entered airports in September after applying online and showing that they have financial sponsors, but the arrival of immigrants has overwhelmed regular channels.

The United States has just lifted sanctions on Venezuelan oil, gas and gold. Although these measures were the counterpart of the agreements with the opposition to hold democratic presidential elections in 2024, and of which the opposition primaries this Sunday are a step, the United States also chartered the first immigrant deportation flight on Wednesday. Venezuelans who had crossed the US border without authorization. The Biden Government considers that the possibility of directly repatriating immigrants en masse to Venezuela, which was negotiated in parallel with the lifting of sanctions, is essential to discourage their arrival. The lifting of sanctions itself can also alleviate Venezuela’s economic situation and stop exits.

The September figure not only represents a record for Venezuelans, but for the first time in a month the arrests exceed those of Mexicans, the nationality that had been invariably leading the statistics. In September, US patrols on the southern border detained 39,773 citizens of Mexico.

More than two million immigrants

Throughout the year, the arrests of Mexicans continue to monopolize the actions of the border patrols. There was a total of 579,146 in the 12 months from October 2022 to September 2023. The figure, in this case, is lower than the 738,780 arrests of Mexicans in the previous year or the 608,037 in the year ended September 30, 2021. , but more than double the 253,118 arrests in 2020.

Guatemalans, with 213,266 arrests, were the second most arrested in the year by border patrols with Mexico. Venezuela (200,668), Honduras (180,659) and Colombia (154,077) are the following countries in the recently released official statistics.

The 218,763 arrests of citizens of all nationalities last September on the Southern border represent a rate of almost 7,300 people daily. The total number for the year just closed was 2,045,838 people, around 5,600 a day, exceeding the two million mark for the second consecutive year. In 2022 there were 2.2 million arrests and in 2021, 1.66 million, a figure that more than quadrupled the 400,651 of the previous year. Including legal pathways, the number of border crossings reached a new all-time monthly high of 269,735 in September and a new fiscal year high of nearly 2.5 million.

The irregular entry of immigrants has become a major political problem for the Government of Joe Biden, which Republicans, led by Donald Trump, accuse of allowing an “invasion.” The US government is trying to close irregular routes and offer legal routes that discourage illegal entry across the southern border, but so far without much success.

