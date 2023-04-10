The State Attorney General’s Office of San Luis Potosi (FGE) made available to the Migration’s national institute (INM) at 27 migrants what were they rescued in Matehuala and that they were suspected kidnapping victims.

According to a statement from the INM, of the 27 people who were rescued, 23 are of Venezuelan nationality and the other ones four from El Salvador.

The facts in which they achieved the rescue are registered on April 6 in the highway 57 of Matehuala and this April 8, the victims were parties at the disposal of the INM Representation Office in San Luis Potosí.

The INM highlighted that among the people who were rescued were four family nuclei and eight adults who traveled alone.

The families will be channeled to the Office for the Protection of Children and Adolescents, which will house them in the Social Assistance Center that it designates.

While the other eight people will be granted a Visitor Card for Humanitarian Reasons, this, added the agency, in accordance with the provisions of the Migration Law.

The INM explained that since this Saturday consular authorities from El Salvador went to the INM Representation Office to talk with their compatriots and with the immigration authorities.

Likewise, he reiterated that he continues in constant collaboration with the federal and San Luis Potosí authorities to continue investigating the probable crime of depriving migrants of liberty, in the entity.

In addition to providing care, support and necessary assistance to foreigners who are victims of this crime.

Finally, the National Institute of Migration indicated that it is waiting for what the state prosecutor’s office determines with respect to other foreigners and thus the institute assists in terms of the immigration situation.

It should be remembered that in past days reported the disappearance of two vans that transported alleged tourists from Guanajuato to Coahuila; Therefore, operations were carried out to find his whereabouts in the state of San Luis Potosi.

At the height of Matehuala, several migrants were located, who had allegedly been deprived of their liberty, in addition to the fact that there was a network of people smuggling in the area.