Andrea Valentina Ariza, young Venezuelan has a week of reported missing after boarding a bus belonging to the ADO company from Villa Hermosa in Tabasco to Acayucan, Veracruz.

The young woman is 18 years old and took the 8:00 p.m. run, however, Araiza never reached her destinationthe girl’s father launched an immediate search from their place of origin in Canada and they realized that their last connection was around 10 at night.

The last connection and contact that the father obtained with the minor was a call at 10 o’clock at night, some time later the father tried tocontact her without success.

The person who would receive the young woman contacted the father, commenting that he did not arrive at the agreed time, tried to find information with the bus company, which can only provide information if they have a formal complaint.

The father tried to make the complaint but since she is not Mexican, it has to be done through the Venezuelan embassy, ​​which has not been able to answer the phone; the complaint has to be made by a family member but she does not have any in Mexico.

The cell phone was kept on until late at night, without obtaining any answer, the father of the young woman, being exiled from the country, cannot count on the support of the embassy and he fears that Andrea has been repatriated.