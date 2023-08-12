‘Liberando El Futuro’ is the name of the program created by Venezuelan students and volunteers who, with their own equipment and some private contributions, advances a process of digital literacy in vulnerable communities in Venezuela.

Although most of the participants in the program, which is free, are children, older adults have also joined to receive classes and learn how to use computers.

The program is inspired by ‘Free The Future’, a development created in Taiwan and which “seeks free access to real information,” one of the coordinators of the program in Venezuela, Jesús Yánez, told EL TIEMPO.

The difference between both programs is that “it has been adapted to the Latin American reality, which is first to provide lto technological literacy to those vulnerable sectors who do not have the opportunity to acquire high-end technological equipment”, explains Yánez.

The program is inspired by a similar one in Taiwan.

From turning on the computer to navigating in it, these are some of the basic steps learned by these communities, which already add up to 12,000 literates and some are already deep into programming.

“Now, in alliance with other volunteers, we want to start our program in Colombia and other countries to provide migrants with tools so that they can enter the labor market, giving them knowledge about their rights but above all their responsibilities in order to comply with the frameworks regulations in the countries where they arrive”, Yánez tells this newspaper.



This group of volunteers does not have great resources, but contributions from private companies manage to carry out the work.

For Yánez, this initiative was necessary and it arises in view of the fact that other countries in the region have policies on this area and Venezuela is still taking small steps, this “not to mention that the internet infrastructure is unfortunately one of the worst on the continent.”

The volunteers hope that in countries like Colombia they can offer these courses to migrants with the support of institutions in that country.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS