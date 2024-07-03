The Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was injured On Tuesday afternoon while inspecting the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl in the east of the country.

According to the criteria of

In a television broadcast, President Nicolás Maduro reported that A tree fell on the official, who was with her work team, which was also affected, in the town of Cumanacoa, in the state of Sucre.

“They stopped under a mamón tree, a very strong wind blew down several trees, and one of the trees fell on top of part of that team, part of the people of the town. She was very hurt, she is conscious, she is strong,” said Maduro.

Clinic where Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was transferred. Photo:Screenshot Share

It was learned that Rodríguez may have fractured his ankle, while the Minister of the Interior and Justice had suffered a blow to the head. Both were transferred to a private health centre, local journalists reported.

Venezuelan families affected by Beryl Photo:Courtesy Share

Several dead and missing after the hurricane

Unofficially, it is known that four people have died in Venezuela as a result of the hurricane that hit the country’s coast. In addition, six people are missing and more than 500 homes have been affected.

“The damage analysis (…) that we have been carrying out so far, we can say, unfortunately, that we have two people dead, five people missing, we are constantly searching,” said Remigio Ceballes before the accident with the tree.

Affected families in Venezuela Photo:Courtesy Share

He also said that some 25,000 people have been reported affected by the heavy rains caused by the hurricane.

Ceballos added that 3,600 officials will be deployed to carry out mitigation work.

Hurricane Beryl has strengthened to Category 5 status in the eastern Caribbean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, making it “potentially catastrophic.”

“It is expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica later this week,” the NHC said on its website.

This year, The Atlantic will have a well above average hurricane season, with the possibility of up to 13 events, Of these, up to seven may be major, according to the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas

*With information from EFE