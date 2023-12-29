The Venezuelan businessman Gustavo Cisneros, magnate of the communication sector, president of the Cisneros Organization, founder of the television station Venevisión and Cisneros Media, owner of the Miss Venezuela Organization and for several decades owner of one of the largest fortunes in Latin America, has died this Friday at the age of 78 in New York. The cause of death was pneumonia that he had contracted after spinal surgery.

Born in Caracas on June 1, 1945, Gustavo was the fourth son of Diego Cisneros, a Cuban businessman linked to the transportation business who emigrated to Venezuela and managed to accumulate a considerable fortune in the 1950s and 1960s. The Cisneros family had shored up its fortune by acquiring the rights to produce and bottle Pepsi Cola in the country.

Cisneros completed his secondary and higher education in the United States, graduating with honors in Administration from Babson College in Massachusetts. As an outstanding student and already experienced businessman, in 1970, at just 25 years old, he ended up early assuming the presidency of his father's organization.

After expanding with the arrival of democracy and progressively acquiring some companies, Diego Cisneros, Gustavo's father, had taken a fundamental step in 1960 in building the power of the family group: he bought the Televisa network, then bankrupt, and founded Venevisión, for many years one of the most popular and powerful television stations in Venezuela and Latin America. One of the great successes of the channel was Sensational Saturday, a Saturday marathon of musical news that had its moment of glory in the eighties and that is still broadcast, being the longest-running program on Venezuelan television.

In the seventies, at the most buoyant moment of Venezuelan democracy, the Cisneros family, already with Gustavo at the head, expanded its businesses with great speed and became one of the most powerful families in the country, then initiating a plan of internationalization that would completely crystallize in the following decade.

During this period, Cisneros acquired the national RadioVisión circuit and bought the famous Cada supermarket chain, the largest and most branched in the country until its sale in 1995, when the corporation decided to divest itself of some properties and direct its investments to the world of international telecommunications. .

The expansion of the Cisneros Organization at that time also included the local representation of the NCR Financial Corporation, of the Sears retail chain (shortly renamed Maxys); the purchase of Fisa laboratories; the rights to market and distribute Chicco children's products; the creation of the company PuroPan; the founding of the Sono Rodven record label; the representation of the fast food chains Burger King and Pizza Hut; and the rights to broadcast Miss Venezuela.

In the hands of Cisneros, and supported by the reach and influence of Venevisión, this contest quickly became one of the most popular events in the country, offering more lavish shows each year and winning numerous scepters for local beauty queens. In the eighties and into the nineties, moving irreversibly towards international expansion, Cisneros continued buying and marketing assets: the exclusive representation of Apple products; the purchase of Galerías Preciados in Spain; the creation of Venevisión Internacional; the purchase of the Chilevisión chain; from the Spanish-speaking American television station Univisión; from the Pueblo supermarkets; from AOL Latin America; from Blockbuster Latin America; of the Colombian Caracol Televisión, the Argentine cable channel Much Music and the international cable network Galaxy Latin America.

Cisneros was not only the most powerful businessman in Venezuela, but he also reached the top positions in the ranking of the wealthiest in the region. The companies of the Cisneros Organization – later renamed simply Cisneros – are today present in 50 countries. Married to Patricia Phelps, a renowned art collector and cultural promoter, Gustavo Cisneros is the father of three children. The eldest of them, Adriana, is today the executive director and CEO of the family corporation.

The power of the businessman cost him the opposition of many sectors of the Venezuelan left, who usually accused the authorities of favoring this type of fortunes for their own benefit, turning their back on the interests of the population. A friend of Carlos Andrés Pérez and other politicians of the democratic regime, Venevisión's television content in the 1980s became famous for its anti-Castroism and militant anti-communism.

In 1998, however, after the victory of Hugo Chávez, Cisneros, like other businessmen in the country, showed initial sympathies with a politician who was then emerging as a leader who claimed to have only a political project to reformulate democracy, away from Castro's authoritarianism. Subsequently, a rupture occurred between the two that contributed to triggering one of the several political crises that Venezuela has experienced at the time of the Bolivarian revolution and that had its pinnacle in 2002, a time in which the country's commercial television stations furiously clashed with Chavez.

After repeatedly accusing Cisneros and the owners of other Venezuelan television stations of promoting a coup to depose him, and of being the target of attacks by Chavista militancy, finally, at the request of former US President Jimmy Carter, both agreed, in 2004, to a cessation. definitive of their mutual attacks. From that moment on, Cisneros removed most of his capital from Venezuela and completely distanced himself from local politics, earning him the dislike of the opposition. The once very powerful Venevisión visibly toned down the critical tone of its content and all Venezuelan television lost the drag and belligerent tone that until then had characterized it. Cisneros had left the list of the richest millionaires on the planet in 2020.