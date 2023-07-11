The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela, dominated by Chavismo, is studying a request to suspend the opposition primaries of October 22, in which the name that will face the dictator Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 presidential elections will be chosen, according to this statement. Monday (10) the pre-candidate Luis Ratti, who made this petition to the court at the end of May.

The politician, who for years supported chavismo and now presents himself as an independent, told journalists that the analysis of his request has already been assigned to the president of the Electoral Chamber of the TSJ, Caryslia Rodríguez, which is why he expects a decision “in the next few hours or days”.

It is, as he explained, an action “against the entire process of primaries”, considering that it is “faulty” for accepting the participation of politicians disqualified by the Chavista dictatorship for the exercise of public offices, such as former deputy María Corina Machado and former governor Henrique Capriles, among others.

“It ceased to be a citizen process and ended up developing as a closed process”, alleged Ratti, while criticizing the opposition National Primary Commission (CNP), which he accuses of organizing exclusive elections and “just to please” a “tiny group ” of leaders.

Ratti detailed that this Monday “the corresponding foundations and annexes” were delivered to the TSJ to support the judicial appeal.

Regarding Machado, Ratti argued that the former congresswoman, who is among the favorites according to several opinion polls, plans to instigate violent acts due to her disqualification, which was imposed by the Comptroller’s Office and disclosed at the end of last month, which generated widespread rejection in the international community.

“Better erase any attempt [de violência] now, for what [Machado] in 2024, don’t make all the mess you are used to doing”, declared the pre-candidate, who suggested that the opposition should create a broad dialogue to choose a single candidate, without the need for primaries.

Despite this, according to information on the Infobae website, the CNP ratified all the opposition’s pre-candidacies, including those of Machado and Caprilles, for the October primaries. “No objections were received against any of the admitted candidacies,” the commission said in a statement.

The CNP claimed that the ineligibility of the former deputy determined by the Chavista dictatorship is an “unconstitutional sanction and contrary to international human rights standards”.