Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), controlled by the government of Nicolás Maduro and Chavista, announced this Saturday (10) that it will review documents presented by political organizations and former candidates to make a decision to end the “validation” process of the July 28 elections and said that the decision it will make will be “irrevocable”.

The result presented by Maduro’s government gives the president victory, but the announcement has generated questions both inside and outside the country, in addition to a series of protests, violent acts and arrests of critics of the dictatorial regime. Opponents claim that the system was rigged by the dictator and that the opposition was the one who was actually elected by publicly demanding the presentation of the voting records.

“The judges of this Electoral Chamber are dedicated to the expert analysis of all the material presented – in physical and digital format – about the massive cyberattack that targeted the National Electoral Council (CNE),” said the president of the Court, Chavista Caryslia Rodríguez. On behalf of the Court, she said that the decision to be made about the elections will be “irrevocable.”

The judge recalled that the candidate of the main opposition coalition, the Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia, was the only one among the ten candidates who did not appear before the TSJ for this process requested by Maduro. The opponent assessed that the court will act in favor of Chavismo, in view of the accusation of electoral fraud.

Crisis caused by the elections in Venezuela

Rodríguez assured that the investigation “will have highly qualified and qualified personnel” who will work with the “highest technical standards”, although he did not give details or estimate how long this process will take. The opposition criticizes and warns that the process could be manipulated by the government to keep Maduro in power.

She reiterated that the CNE, which has not yet published the detailed results of the election, contrary to what its own schedule established, appealed to the TSJ to “timely deliver all documents related to the electoral process”.

Representatives of the 38 political parties that ran in the presidential elections responded to the summons scheduled by the magistrates, which took place from Wednesday to Friday and concluded with the appearance of Maduro, who denounces that he is facing a “cybernetic coup d’état” to deny his victory at the polls.

TSJ in Venezuela is controlled by Chavismo

The president of the Supreme Court emphasized that neither González Urrutia nor the PUD, which claims to have won the elections by a large margin of votes, presented “electoral material”, since the coalition insists that the TSJ is incompetent to deal with this matter. Opponents of the regime claim that it should be clarified by the CNE with the publication of the detailed results.

The TSJ is controlled by judges aligned with Chavismo and is working to “produce the final sentence” in response to an appeal filed by Maduro, which is not public, and this decision “will have the character of res judicata” and “mandatory compliance”, added Rodríguez.

The Carter Center, which participated as an observer in the elections, said it has no evidence that the CNE was attacked as Maduro suggests and that these elections in Venezuela cannot be considered democratic because they did not meet established standards. The government sees the demonstration as a sign of support for what it called a “coup d’état.”