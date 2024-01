Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

One day after the Venezuelan court banned the participation of the country's two main opposition figures, María Corina Machado and Henrique Capriles, in the Venezuelan elections, the spokesman for Nicolás Maduro's dictatorial government accused, without presenting evidence, that the Venezuelan opposition country was planning a “coup d’état” that included the assassination of President Nicolás Maduro. The accusations have been used by government officials to justify breaking the so-called Barbados Agreement, which established, among other things, the free choice of candidates, without government intervention.

During a press conference in Caracas, Héctor Rodríguez said, without providing evidence: “No negotiation process can be used to justify a coup d'état. There are people in the opposition who were directly involved in the plans to kill the president and call for a military revolt. This is unjustifiable. […] What was agreed in Barbados referred to general elements, but we never discussed pardoning the crime and we never discussed any particular candidate.”

On Monday (22), the country released information that at least 31 people had been arrested since May 2023 for alleged “conspiracy plans” against the government. Days later, Maduro stated that the agreement reached with the opposition regarding this year's presidential elections was “mortally wounded”.

With the ratification of the disqualification of the anti-Chavista presidential candidate, María Corina Machado, confirmed on Friday (26), the Venezuelan opposition grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) announced that it will denounce to Norway, mediator of the Barbados agreements, the partial violation of the documents by the Caracas regime.