The Venezuelan singer Ana Maria Abreubetter known in the musical world as Nittathrow your new song “420”, after the great acceptance of his previous single “Nothing is the same anymore”. Both songs and others by the young performer are available on various digital music platforms.

“420”, Nitta’s newest, is a song that she herself describes as “totally different content”. Mexico ranks second in its audience on digital platforms“That’s why we are preparing a tour to meet the fans and thank them for their support,” the songwriter also mentioned.

The Drill is one of the rhythms that we can find in “420”a song composed by Nitta and QT, whose production was in charge of Dash and Nano Moreno.

It’s a song that I hope will be well received by the people, since it’s something totally different from ‘Nothing is the same anymore’, which was much more romantic pop.

“420” has its music video; This was recorded in a studio in the city of Miami, Florida, United States. The production and direction was in charge of Dayrel Mustelier. Notably, Nitta was also part of the management team on this project. “Being a new theme, we also wanted to give it a different touch to the visual, that’s why six models supported us during the shoot.”

nitta is already ready for her tour of Mexico and Medellin, Colombia. “I am a fan of many artists such as Vicente Fernández, Julieta Venegas, Luis Miguel and Juan Gabriel, so I consider myself almost Mexican because of the influences I bring. In addition, the second place in the list of followers of my music is occupied by Mexicans, so For me, there is no better way to thank so much love,” he said.

Ana María Abreu was born in Venezuela and currently lives in the United States. Since she was little she discovered her passion for music, whose influence lies in her father, who is a Venezuelan folk music artist, “I used to see my father compose songs, so he wanted to do the same”.

His hits include “Que loco”, “Muchacha”, “Tú y yo”, “Alone”, “Neither x ti nor x anybody”, “mommy and daddy” and “Nothing is the same anymore”.