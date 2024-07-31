Anti-Chavista Juan Pablo Guanipa denounced this Wednesday (31) the persecution of witnesses and poll workers who participated in last Sunday’s presidential elections, which gathered voting records that, according to the largest opposition coalition, indicate Edmundo González Urrutia as the winner, after the National Electoral Council (CNE) ratified Nicolás Maduro as president, a victory questioned by a large part of the international community.

“One of the most absurd things that are happening right now is the persecution of witnesses and members of the polling stations. They want to remove the minutes so that there is no evidence of Edmundo González Urrutia’s indisputable victory. These minutes are already in the public domain,” Guanipa said on the social network X, highlighting that the opposition coalition Plataforma Unitária Democrática (PUD) has the minutes “in physical and digital form”, which can be consulted on a website.

During election day and afterwards, the PUD reported that several witnesses were prevented from accessing the minutes to ensure the transparency of the presidential elections.

Despite this, the opposition bloc says it has 85% of the vote count records issued in the vote, which give González Urrutia the victory by a wide margin, thanks to the verification documents from witnesses and poll workers.

However, the CNE announced that Maduro won by just over 704,114 votes against González Urrutia, with 20% of the vote count still to be completed, which translates into more than two million votes, the fate of which, to date, is unknown and which could significantly alter the final results.

“This water has already been spilled into the ocean and there is no way to contain it. We have already shown who won on July 28 in Venezuela. My solidarity and gratitude to these courageous witnesses and members of the table who allowed us to have the truth in our hands and in our favor,” said Guanipa.

He also stated that the “lords of the dictatorship have no escape” and that “their farce has short legs.”

The Cater Center, which participated as an observer in Venezuela’s presidential elections, said on Tuesday (30) that the process did not comply with international parameters and standards of electoral integrity and, therefore, “cannot be considered democratic.”