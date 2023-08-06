A court decision to remove the board of directors of the Venezuelan Red Cross worries activists, who see it as a “dangerous precedent” for independent organizations. In addition, they fear that the Government will try to control the funds destined for humanitarian aid.

The Supreme Court of Venezuela (TSJ) ordered on Friday, August 4, “the dismissal” of the president of the Venezuelan Red Cross, Mario Villarroel, and the management committee.

The ruling also ordered the creation of a board ad hoc for a “broad and diverse restructuring” of the Venezuelan Red Cross, which will be chaired by Ricardo Cusanno, former president of Fedecámaras, the largest business association in Venezuela.

I inform the country that today I assume with humility and commitment the task of collaborating as a Venezuelan and as a volunteer in starting a process of restoration of the institutionality of the National Society of the Venezuelan Red Cross.⁰- open thread – 1/4 — Ricardo Cusanno (@RicardoCusanno) August 5, 2023



The court asserted that the activities the Venezuelan Red Cross will continue and will collaborate with the Attorney General’s Office to prosecute the outgoing junta.

Cusanno, former president of Fedecámaras, met this Saturday with the outgoing secretary general of the Venezuelan Red Cross, Mario Santimone. “They held a fluid dialogue on the current situation of the institution and declared their willingness to work together,” the organization published on social networks.

An intervention that was not a surprise

The measure was taken after Diosdado Cabello, number two of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) after President Nicolás Maduro, accused Villarroel of “conspiring” against the president and of having “mafia activity” in the management of money.

Miguel Villarroel, vice president of the International Federation of National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, asked Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday not to allow an intervention in the institution.

“I ask you in the most respectful way not to allow the arbitrary action of a state entity to stain the 128 years of life of our institution,” Villarroel said in a video message posted on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

Board ad hoc will carry out an internal reorganization of the Venezuelan Red Cross, according to the sentence, which stipulates a period of one year.

A week earlier, the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation against Villarroel, 75 years old and president of the Red Cross since 1978, for allegations of “harassment and mistreatment” of volunteers and workers.

The markings of God given hair

“They use the institution to accumulate power,” Cabello questioned in his program on state television, referring to Villarroel’s management of the institution.

In addition, an article published on Friday on the website of Cabello’s program insisted on the accusations: “This organization works together with actors interested in overthrowing” Maduro.

Cabello maintained, without providing evidence, that USAID —a United States government agency for international development— finances humanitarian organizations in Venezuela for an “intervention agenda.”

For its part, the UN has expressed concern about the measure. “It may represent a point of no return in the closure of the civic and democratic space,” warned a mission designated to investigate human rights violations in Venezuela.

View of the logo of the Venezuelan Red Cross at its headquarters in Caracas, on August 9, 2023. AFP – FEDERICO PARRA

Humanitarian aid in sight?

The measure has generated outrage in different local and international organizations. “What happens in the coming months in the Red Cross can serve as a script to apply it to other union, professional, social, sports and of course human rights or humanitarian organizations,” the NGO Acceso a la Justicia warned in a note.

While the director of Access to Justice, Ali Daniels, assured that it generates “serious concern” that the decision is based on “presumptions based on complaints and testimonies from persons not identified in the lawsuit, which makes the facts described are also presumptive”.

For its part, the NGO Fundaredes stated that the judicialization of the Venezuelan Red Cross represents an increase in the “constant risk” of civil society organizations “since they are exposed to arbitrary interventions that undermine their right to self-manage and self-regulate.”

“We alert that this action is part of the recipe followed by other authoritarian regimes such as Nicaragua, where the Red Cross, in May 2023, also became controlled by the Government of Daniel Ortega,” said Fundaredes.

The general coordinator of the NGO Provea, Rafael Uzcátegui, also spoke. Through X he pointed out: “In a democracy there is a ‘due process’ in which any suspicion of a crime warrants the initiation of an investigation, with a judicial procedure in which the accused has the right to defense, in dictatorships there are express ‘interventions'”.

That a well-known businessman has accepted an irregular decision of the TSJ against a civil association questions the democratic vocation of the entire business class of the country — Rafael Uzcátegui (@fanzinero) August 5, 2023



The government of Maduro and the opposition agreed last year at the negotiating table they set up in Mexico —frozen for months— to release 3,000 million dollars blocked abroad due to sanctions to invest in social plans.

The new board, according to the decision of the TSJ, will have a period of one extendable year for the “reorganization” of the institution and call “internal elections.” Before the sentence, Cusanno announced in a statement that he requested “accompaniment” from the International Federation of the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross to “guarantee a transparent process.”

With AFP, Reuters and EFE