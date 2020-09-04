Photo courtesy of Rafael Cabaliere, 2020 Espasa Poetry Prize

Venezuelan Rafael Cabaliere, 34, has won the third edition of the EspasaesPoetry award with his work Taking flight, according to the ruling made public this Friday. The jury, made up of Luis Alberto de Cuenca, Ana Porto, Marwan, Alejandro Palomas and Ana Rosa Semprún, representing the publisher, highlighted the “connection and empathy with the new generations”. The award is endowed with 20,000 euros.

The winning collection of poems is the first by Rafael Cabaliere, a computer engineer and publicist. His poetry has “a youthful and motivating, fresh and urban tinge, with hundreds of thousands of followers,” according to the editorial in a statement. The author, upon learning of the ruling, declared that he was “excited and very excited to receive the award.” His work Taking flight It will go on sale next October 15. At the moment, some of his poems can be read in his accounts at Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This award is convened by the Espasa publishing house to support literary creation and contribute to the maximum dissemination of poetry as a form of artistic expression. In this third edition, 554 works were presented, most of them from Spain and Latin America. Of those from Spain, 72 are Madrid; 48 from Catalonia and 47 from Andalusia. Argentina, with 50; Mexico with 46, and Cuba, Colombia and Venezuela, with 28, 27 and 20 respectively, are the other countries that have been most represented.

In its previous editions, the winning works were Run away from me, by Redry (2019) and The girl does not forget by Irene X (2018). The EspasaesPoesía collection began its journey in June 2015 and since then it has published around thirty titles, among which there are established authors such as Luis Eduardo Aute and first works by young talents such as Offreds, César Brandon or Loreto Sesma.