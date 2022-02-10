Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE).- “When they tell me that I am too old to do something, I try to do it immediately”…Pablo Picasso.–

-ooo-

The question of the week…: Which teams were leaders in the Divisions, when on August 12, 1994 the previous strike broke out in the Major Leagues?

The answer…: American League East, Yankees 70-43; Center, White Sox, 67-46; West, Rangers, 52-62. Eastern National, Expos, 74-40; Center, Reds 66-48; West, Dodgers, 58-56.

Pure disagreement.- Commissioner Rob Manfred is at the Disney World hotel in Orlando where the team owners’ convention is being held. The leader of the players, Tony Clark, walks on the other side of this world, in Arizona. Also, there is no meeting scheduled. Practices should start on Wednesday and the season on March 31. They’re going bad, boys, they’re going bad!…

Official offer.- Labor Secretary Marty Walsh offered his services as a mediator to resolve the Major League Baseball lockout. Until now, owners and players have rejected any outside intervention, so they seem little interested in reaching an agreement…

Millions more, millions less.- The discussions inside the lockout are about multi-million dollars. For example, the owners want the luxury tax to be applied after the roster exceeds the cost of 214 million annually, while the players demand that that limit be 245 million. On the other hand, employers want a minimum salary of 615 thousand dollars per season, but the players demand it at 775 thousand…

Blissful.- “The love and the interest went to play baseball one day, and the interest was stronger than the love I had for him”… Anonymous.-

-ooo-

Historical…: “When I was a kid in Kansas City, a little friend and I went fishing one summer afternoon. Sitting there, we talked about what we wanted to be when we grew up. I said I wanted to be a bigleaguer like Honus Wagner. My friend expressed how much he wanted to be president of the United States. Neither of us achieved what we dreamed of”… Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th President of the United States.-

-oooo-

Galloping racism.- Saying that because I am Venezuelan I should vote for Venezuelans for the Hall of Fame is the most unfortunate racism. So Americans, who are the vast majority of voters, have to vote only for native Americans? By the way, the other from Venezuela who is voting now, my friend Luis Rangel, is not voting for Omar Vizquel either…

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.