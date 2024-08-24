Nicolás Maduro’s opponent must clarify on Monday (26.Aug) questions about the claim that he won the elections

The Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s Office has summoned Edmundo González (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right), 74, the opposition’s presidential candidate, to testify in Caracas on Monday (August 26, 2024). The summons aims to clarify issues related to the publication of the electoral records, which the opposition is using to claim victory in the July 28 elections.

Nicolas Maduro’s opponent (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) must respond to a criminal investigation that determines whether González committed crimes such as falsification of public documents, incitement to civil disobedience and conspiracy.

González’s call comes in a context of repression of post-election demonstrations, with reports of 27 deaths, 192 injured and 2,400 detained.

On Thursday (22 August), the TSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) of Venezuela decided not to release the electoral records of the presidential elections and confirmed the re-election of President Nicolás Maduro.

The court also said that González could face sanctions for failing to appear at stages of the investigation process. The opposition candidate did not participate in the audit process of the minutes by being arrested.

The TSJ resolution frustrated several sectors, including the Venezuelan opposition and part of the international community, who called for greater clarity and the release of the minutes for independent verification of the results.

The opposition, led by María Corina Machado, claims that the minutes indicate a clear victory for candidate Edmundo González against Maduro.

International observers of the UN (United Nations) and the Carter Center supported the opposition’s allegations of a lack of credibility in the results released by the CNE, which is directly linked to the Venezuelan government.