The Venezuelan prosecutors have summoned opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia to appear in court for the third time. On this occasion, the body warns that it will proceed with the arrest warrant if he does not appear before the court.

González Urrutia is summoned to appear this Friday, August 30 at 10 a.m. at the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office in Caracas, according to the document published on the Public Ministry’s Instagram.

He has been summoned for an interview for the alleged commission of crimes of usurpation of functions, forgery of public documents, instigation to disobedience of laws, computer crimes, criminal association and conspiracy.

Edmundo González Urrutia, opposition candidate in Venezuela. Photo:AFP

González has reiterated on social media that he is only accountable to Venezuelans and that he will not resort to the powers in the hands of the State.

“Who is he to disobey the laws? (…) if the CNE was good and excellent in allowing Edmundo González to register for several cards, why then now that the CNE has given a result does he prefer, apart from disobeying, challenging the CNE and offending that authority (…) why is that CNE no longer useful?” said Attorney General Tarek William Saab on Wednesday.

The new summons from the prosecution says that if the opposition – who insists on his victory against Nicolás Maduro by more than 7,000,000 votes – does not show up, is in “danger of flight” and “danger of obstruction”, provided for in article 238 of the Organic Code of Criminal Procedure, for which reason an arrest warrant would be issued.

Opposition supporters gather in Caracas. Photo:Ana Maria Rodriguez/ The Times

A source close to the process told EL TIEMPO that the next step for Chavismo through the justice system could be to issue an arrest warrant due to risk of flight. and obstruct justice. “They are supposed to go there and look for him (Edmundo González) and take him to testify and from there he could theoretically be detained for up to 45 days while the preliminary hearing is held.”

González Urrutia, who turns 75 today, has insisted that peace in the country depends on Chavismo showing its records which show the defeat of Nicolás Maduro, while the president insists on not demonstrating his victory.

In one of the last messages from the opposition, who is in hiding, He accused prosecutor William Saab of not being impartial. “He has repeatedly behaved like a political accuser” and that he “condemns in advance.”

According to Venezuelan laws, At González Urrutia’s age, any convicted person has to serve his sentence at home and not in the country’s prisons. But the weakness of the rule of law “leads to anything,” says one source.

Being in hiding will make it more difficult for the police to search for the opponent. It is possible that the government is trying to discover González Urrutia’s whereabouts with the latest arrests of opponents.

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas