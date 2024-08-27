Venezuelan prosecutors summoned opposition candidate Edmundo González again for Tuesday for investigation against him

The Venezuela’s prosecutor’s office summoned opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia to testify again on Tuesday, in a second summons after failing to appear on Monday to a first call in the midst of a criminal investigation against him for reporting fraud in the July 28 presidential election.

González, who has been in hiding for three weeks, claims victory. The claim, however, hits an institutional wall, accused of serving the re-elected president Nicolás Maduro.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Maduro the winner with 52% of the votes, although without publishing the details of the result, and this in turn was validated by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado and Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating the opposition leader for alleged “usurpation of functions” and “forgery of public documents.” These crimes can theoretically carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

“Please appear (…) on August 27 at 10:00 a.m. in order to give an interview in relation to the facts that this office is investigating, related to the publication and maintenance” of a website, in which the anti-Chavez supporters claim to have uploaded “83.5% of the electoral records” to support their claim of fraud in the presidential elections of July 28.

Gonzalez, 74, is not expected to appear this time either. On Sun