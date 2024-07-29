Caracas Venezuela.- Venezuela’s attorney general on Monday linked opposition leader Maria Corina Machado to an alleged hacking of the electoral system to “adulterate” the results of the disputed elections in which President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected.

“The main person involved in this attack is Lester Toledo (…) along with him, the fugitive from Venezuelan justice Leopoldo López and María Corina Machado appear as involved,” said prosecutor Tarek William Saab to the press after announcing the start of an investigation.

Toledo is a leader of López’s Voluntad Popular party and is exiled in the United States. López is exiled in Spain. Both are accused of “terrorism” in Venezuela.

According to the prosecutor, the “attack” was carried out from North Macedonia and “they managed to pause, slow down (…) the reading of the final bulletin of the results.”

The prosecutor opened the investigation after the National Electoral Council (CNE) and Maduro himself denounced an alleged attack against their system to manipulate the results that were announced.

Machado, who is disqualified from holding public office, denounced fraud and claimed victory for her candidate, diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia.

Maduro won with 51.2 percent of the votes over González Urrutia, who obtained 44.2 percent, according to the first official bulletin of the pro-government National Electoral Council.

Saab also announced that by Sunday evening, 17 people had been arrested for violating regulations during the elections, most of them for “destroying electoral material.”