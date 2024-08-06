The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office announced this Monday the opening of a criminal investigation against anti-Chavez leader Maria Corina Machado and the opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, for alleged “instigation to insurrection,” after both called on police and military to stop the “repression” for which they accuse President Nicolás Maduro.

In a statement, the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, indicated that investigations will be initiated in the face of this “open incitement” to the troops to “disobey the laws,” since Opposition leaders called on the uniformed officers to “enforce” the results of the July 28 elections, which they say will give González Urrutia the victory and not Maduro, as announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

“The aforementioned statement reveals the alleged commission of the crimes of usurpation of functions, dissemination of false information to cause unrest, incitement to disobedience of the law, incitement to insurrection, criminal association and conspiracy,” says the document, published by en X by the prosecutor.

He said, Machado and González Urrutia act “outside the Constitution and the Law” by speaking of a winner other than Maduro in the elections in this “void document.”

Venezuela expelled diplomats from six Latin American countries. Photo:Getty Images

What did the statement by María Corina Machado and Edmundo González say?

The text in question reiterates the accusation of electoral fraud made by the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), and the subsequent “repression” of protests against the proclamation of the Chavista leader, questioned by a large part of the international community, led by the United States and the European Union.

“We call on the conscience of military and police officers to stand by the people and their own families. (…) You can and must stop these actions immediately. We urge you to stop the regime’s rampage against the people and to respect, and to ensure respect for, the results of the elections,” the statement said.

Opponents insist that Nicolás Maduro “refuses to acknowledge that he was defeated” -as the United States, Argentina and other countries claim- and, in view of the protests against his proclamation -they say-, “he has launched a brutal offensive against democratic leaders, (electoral) witnesses and even against the common citizen, with the absurd purpose of wanting to hide the truth.”.

Venezuelans, military citizens and police officers, Our message at this decisive hour for the future of the Republic. pic.twitter.com/Pr9AAhsBnC — Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) August 5, 2024

“With this massive violation of human rights, the high command (military) is aligning itself with Maduro and his vile interests (…) Maduro has carried out a coup d’état that contradicts the entire constitutional order and wants them (the officers who do not belong to the top) to become his accomplices,” the statement said.

World leaders expressed 'great concern about the situation in Venezuela following the presidential elections'. Photo:EFE

While the electoral body has not published the electoral records certifying Maduro’s victory, as required by law, the PUD released “81%” of these documents, which show, according to anti-Chavez supporters, that González Urrutia won by a wide margin, sparking protests in the country that have left at least 13 dead and more than 2,000 arrested.