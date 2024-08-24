The Public Ministry released this Saturday through Instagram the formal summons for the opposition Edmundo González Urrutia, following the investigations carried out by the justice system against him.

This is an appearance and an interview due to the criminal investigation into the publication of the minutes of the presidential elections of July 28, which declared him the winner. These minutes were uploaded to the website resultadosconvzla.com.

In the summons notice posted on Instagram – the Government keeps the social network blocked X- It is indicated that Edmundo González must appear on Monday, August 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office located on Avenida Este Seis, corner of Puente Victoria, Centro Villamil building, in Parque Carabobo, La Candelaria, in the center of Caracas.

Prosecutors issue summons for Edmundo Gonzalez Photo:Courtesy of the Public Prosecutor’s Office Share

The document states that the investigation is based on the “publication and maintenance of the website www.resultadosconvenezuela.com, for the alleged commission of crimes of usurpation of functions, forgery of public documents, incitement to disobedience of laws, computer crimes, criminal association and conspiracy.”

On Friday, the attorney general, Tarek William Saab had announced that González would be summoned for his alleged involvement in the crimes of: usurpation of functions, forgery of public documents, incitement to disobedience of laws, computer crimes, criminal association and conspiracy.

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Correspondent for El Tiempo – Caracas