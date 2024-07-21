The Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) of Venezuela announced this Saturday the investigation of an alleged “false positive” related to the attack that opposition leader María Corina Machado reported on Thursday against her and her team.

In X, the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, indicated that, according to the testimony of an alleged collaborator of Machado detained in the last few hours, it would be a “false positive spread” by the anti-Chavez former deputy, who, “without showing any proof, stated that the vehicles she used to travel allegedly ‘had been attacked.'”

However, the leader of the main opposition coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – showed, in a video posted on social media, the bodywork of the two vehicles, vandalized with white paint, and explained that one of them had “the brake hose cut” and the other had “all the engine oil emptied.”

According to Saab, the detainee, who was allegedly “hired by the political leader, is currently declaring” in the state of Lara (northwest) “the circumstances of the manner, time and place, as well as the amount of money he was paid to fabricate the crime.”

The prosecutor added that it would be a “crime of simulation of a punishable act, dissemination of messages that cause anxiety and panic in the population and money laundering.”

The former deputy, who had spent the night in Barquisimeto – the capital of Lara – on her return from an event in the nearby region of Portuguesa, described this incident as an “attack” and held the president and official candidate for the presidential elections on July 28, Nicolás Maduro, responsible for any damage to her physical integrity and that of her collaborators.

On Thursday, the PUD demanded that the Attorney General’s Office conduct an “exhaustive” investigation into “this very serious” and “criminal” event, which – it said – “warrants not only the repudiation” of the country, but also “national and international demands” for the cessation of “fear and repression as an electoral tool” by the government.

For his part, the presidential candidate of the PUD, Edmundo González Urrutia, described it as an act of “cowardice” that threatens “the development of the electoral process,” and urged the National Electoral Council (CNE) to act “in the face of these events.”

EFE Agency