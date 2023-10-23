The commission that determines the results of Venezuela’s presidential primary election reported on Sunday (October 22, 2023) that the vote count was delayed due to a server blockage. With just over 26% of the ballots counted, former deputy Maria Corina Machado obtained 93% of the votes and claimed victory. “This is not the end, but it is the beginning of the end”, wrote the candidate in a post on X. In a speech, he said that his party will begin “a great movement for a great national alliance for the transformation of Venezuela”. Machado is followed by former deputy Carlos Prosperi, who received 4.75% of the votes. The count, however, should be resumed this Monday (Oct 23). The election consists of electing a single candidate who will represent the opposition against the government of President Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 elections. Read about the main favorites here.

