An engineer by profession, Enrique Márquez (Maracaibo, 61 years old) is a Venezuelan politician who registered his candidacy for the presidential elections with the movement Centrados en la gente (People Centered). He is a moderate social democrat politician who was a member of the opposition organization Un Nuevo Tiempo, and who progressively distanced himself from the opposition Plataforma Unitaria (Unitary Platform) when political conflict began to increase.

Knowing the Venezuelan electoral system from the inside out, Márquez was rector of the National Electoral Council from 2021 to 2023. Thanks to his prudent conduct, he maintains institutional relations with some official cadres who work in the Electoral Branch and the Venezuelan State.

Márquez believes that if the UN has decided to publish a document with its observations on the elections in Venezuela that was intended to be confidential, it has been because of the seriousness of what they have found. “The only one who could have authorized the publication of that report is the Secretary General of the United Nations.” [António Guterres]”, he points out.

Ask. What do you think of the process initiated by the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to receive the records held by Nicolás Maduro?

Answer. I find no legal or constitutional support for this procedure. The body that has the constitutional competence to clarify what happened in the elections is the National Electoral Council, which has not fulfilled its responsibility. I have not had access to the TSJ file. Furthermore, as a candidate, Nicolás Maduro has taken this step assisted by the Attorney General of the Republic, in his dual capacity as acting president. None of this is established in the law. It is a matter without head or tail. The intention is for the Supreme Court to enter into this controversy without there being transparency in the Electoral Power and without being able to compare the minutes.

P. What do you think of the report by the United Nations panel of experts on the quality of the Venezuelan elections?

R. I read the United Nations report, and the Carter Center report as well, which is similar. I think they are serious works, technically they say important things, and it is necessary to analyze them. The Government does not want to reflect; it shoots from the hip. The UN technicians came in 2021 to observe the parliamentary elections, when I was rector of the CNE. The conclusions of that work, according to what was agreed, were not made public. If the UN technicians decided to publish this report of international observation it is because they have seen irregular, serious things. The only one who has the power to decide to make the UN report public is the Secretary General of the United Nations.

P. What role can Presidents Lula, Petro and López Obrador play in this crisis?

R. They have a big role to play, I respect them very much on a personal level and I thank them for the time they are taking. They are making an important effort. They are democratic leaders, and they have played an important role in resolving crises in their countries in the past. I fear that Maduro is not listening to them, that he prefers the advice of Daniel Ortega and Miguel Díaz-Canel. I hope Maduro reconsiders. If this worsens in Venezuela, it will have very serious consequences for all of Latin America.

Q. Is it true that your party’s witnesses were in the CNE’s tally room, and can they attest that the bulletin was not issued from there?

A. Without the tally sheets, there will be no credible bulletin. Each candidate has the right to have a witness in the tally room, which is a prepared place where information about what happened is received. The room does not issue the results, but rather a percentage of the minutes. The result is known when one or several rectors appear in the room and ask to print it. That procedure was not followed. The bulletin offered by the president of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, did not leave the tally room. It was done somewhere else. These are things that the president of the CNE has to clarify.

P. Do you think it is possible that a cyber attack on the CNE has occurred, making it impossible to publish the detailed election results?

R. If we assume that there was a problem with the transmission of the minutes, as the authorities argue, how could an election result be announced? It is assumed that hacking It prevents the transmission of the minutes. It would not be possible to declare a winner under these conditions. I, personally, have submitted to the Attorney General’s Office a request for an investigation by the Electoral Power authorities. There is a state of commotion in Venezuela because some officials have not lived up to their responsibility. There may be a conspiracy here against the Republic, against republican procedures.

Members of the CNE and some candidates for the presidency of Venezuela at a public event in Caracas, on June 20, 2024. Miguel Gutierrez (EFE)

P. Have you exchanged views on what happened with the other presidential candidates or officials involved in organizing the consultation?

R. It has been very difficult to obtain information about what is happening in the National Electoral Council. The headquarters building was closed for several days. At this time, it is operating at 10% of its capacity. We have not received any communications or information; the five audits that were planned were suspended. We have not been able to speak with the members of the Plan República, of the Armed Forces, who have the records. The military has the records. Talking with the other candidates who have participated in the consultation, I have the same impression, there are many doubts. We are faced with a National Electoral Council that has not lived up to its responsibility.

P. Have you heard anything about Juan Carlos Delpino and Acme Nogal, the two CNE rectors who had some ties to the opposition?

R. I find the conduct of these gentlemen very regrettable. All rectors, not just them, must give explanations to the citizens; their silence is serious. Rector Delpino was not present when the first bulletin was announced, nor at Maduro’s proclamation, but there has been a very noticeable silence since then. He must be under a lot of pressure. What they can say is very important to clarify what happened. I say the same about Rector Acme Nogal. This is not a matter of personal interests; we are playing the institution of voting, the Constitution and the rule of law in this crisis.

P. Some countries ask for repeat the presidential elections. What do you think?

R. It is a proposal that is being talked about, especially abroad. In Venezuela, no one accepts it, neither the Chavistas nor the opposition. There is no atmosphere of negotiation in the country, but rather tension. These are well-intentioned proposals and we must be grateful for them. Solving the problem would be simple: a publication of all the minutes and a public audit of the ballots counted.

P. Do you think the minutes posted by Edmundo González Urrutia’s command on the opposition campaign command’s website are true and accurate?

R. The ones that my party’s technicians have reviewed – which are not all of them, by the way – are real minutes. It is not easy to falsify a minute: the paper on which they are printed is only used by the CNE. They are documents created exclusively for the appointment, with very precise markings, with a QR code and an electronic signature that is very difficult to adulterate.

