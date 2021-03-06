Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro was vaccinated with the Sputnik V anticoid vaccine.

As reported on the page of the presidential press service on Twitter, on March 6, Maduro received the first component of the Russian drug. The head of Venezuela reported on social networks that his wife took root with him.

In mid-January, the Venezuelan Ministry of Health registered Sputnik V under an accelerated procedure, and in mid-February, the country began vaccination against coronavirus with a Russian drug. According to the authorities of the country, the first vaccination was made by a doctor from the city of Los Tekes in Miranda state.

Maduro previously called the Russian vaccine the safest in the world, and the day the vaccination began was historic for Venezuela.