Venezuelan President Maduro Decides to Move Christmas Celebrations to October 1
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has decided to move Christmas celebrations to October 1. The Venezuelan leader announced his decision live on national television, reports The Guardian.
“It’s September now, and you can already feel Christmas approaching. So this year, as a sign of respect and gratitude, I’m going to issue a decree moving Christmas to October 1,” the politician said.
