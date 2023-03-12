Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “great warrior”. He gave such a description of the Russian leader in a conversation with Argentine journalist Alfredo Serrano, which was broadcast on Saturday, March 11, on the YouTube channel of the Venezuelan leader.

During the interview, Maduro, who was asked by the journalist to say the first thing that comes to his mind when he hears a series of words, also gave brief descriptions of a number of other political figures. So he called Pope Francis a miracle worker, Secretary of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro a traitor, and former Cuban leader Fidel Castro a historical giant.

According to him, “former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero is a negotiator, American leader Joe Biden is president, former head of the White House Donald Trump is the past, and former Argentine president Mauricio Macri is garbage.”

Earlier, on March 1, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, at a meeting with Maduro in Caracas, said that the interaction between Russia and Venezuela is an important factor in ensuring world security. Patrushev stressed that Russia and Venezuela are linked by ties of friendship and time-tested relations of strategic partnership.

The day before, the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia discussed in Caracas the prospects for cooperation between Russia and Venezuela through the special services and law enforcement agencies. It was noted that special attention was paid to counteracting color revolutions.

In mid-January, the President of Venezuela proposed to create a political bloc in alliance with Russia and China. Maduro said he had spoken to other Latin American leaders, notably Colombian Presidents Gustavo Petro and Argentina Alberto Fernandez, that the proposed bloc should include Latin America and the Caribbean.