CARACAS (Reuters) – Talks between the Venezuelan government and the country’s opposition, which resumed over the weekend, must enter a crucial stage, the leader of the Venezuelan opposition group for dialogue said on Monday, as political opponents seek to end a protracted economic crisis.

“Now is when the negotiations get difficult,” Gerardo Blyde, who leads the Venezuelan opposition’s team of negotiators, said in an interview on local radio.

Negotiations are ongoing, but do not yet have a defined timetable. Discussions take place in Mexico City and are mediated by Norway.

The opposition will try to meet with the Venezuelan government again before the end of the year to discuss human rights, political prisoners and other topics, including “electoral conditions”, Blyde said.

Representatives of President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition met in Mexico City on Saturday to resume formal talks after a hiatus of more than a year.

The parties signed a “social agreement”, asking the UN to manage Venezuelan money currently frozen in international accounts into a fund to be used for relief purposes, totaling around $3 billion.

The deal is “not the solution,” however, Blyde said, describing it as a “stopgap” step.

The $3 billion is not enough to meet Venezuela’s needs, he said, adding that once the fund is created, the plan is to distribute the money in phases, taking about three years.

There is still no date for the creation of the fund, which will be used to make improvements to the electricity grid, hospitals and schools in the country, where about half live in poverty.

