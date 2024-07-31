The diplomatic headquarters houses 6 members of the opposition to the Maduro regime; its power was cut off on Tuesday (30.Jul)

The Venezuelan police, which responds to the regime of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), maintains a siege on the Argentine embassy in Caracas, the country’s capital, this Wednesday (31.Jul.2024).

The diplomatic headquarters houses 6 members of the opposition to the Chavista regime. The police action, started on Monday (29.Jul), sand takes place in a scenario of political tensions and demonstrations in the country to contest the result of the Venezuelan presidential elections on Sunday (28 July).

On his X profile (ex-Twitter) the campaign of the opposition, led by María Corina Machado and presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right), communicated the situation.

“New Police patrols are in front of the Argentine embassy. The building remains without electricity. We denounce the hostility against our six comrades who are living there asylum.”he said.

In recorded video by one of the members who is in the building, it is reported that the power cables were cut inTuesday night (30th July).

Watch (1min3s):

On Monday (29th July), an opposition adviser who remains in the Argentine building warned about an attempted invasion of the headquarters.

“At this moment DAET officials [polícia nacional venezuelana] They intend to take over the headquarters of the Argentine embassy in Caracas, where the 6 asylum seekers from the campaign of María Corina Machado and Edmundo González are!!!”, said Pedro Urruchurtu on his X profile.

“AWe alerted the diplomatic corps accredited in the country about this serious violation of international law”he said.

The power outage at the Argentine embassy occurred after the Venezuelan government ordered the withdrawal of Argentine authorities because of the “interference actions and statements by his government to ignore the election results”. The information is from The Country.

Argentine President Javier Milei (La Libertar Avanza, right) was one of the first world leaders to call the Venezuelan elections a fraud.

“The fraud committed by dictator Nicolás Maduro is nothing more or less than a Pyrrhic victory. He may have won a battle, he may believe he won a battle, but the most important thing is that the Venezuelan lions have woken up and, sooner or later, they will put an end to socialism.”he said.

On Tuesday (30.Jul) the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina repudiated “the harassment” your embassy in Caracas. It also warned the Venezuelan government “against any deliberate action that endangers the safety of Argentine diplomatic personnel and Venezuelan citizens under protection”.

In statement to journalists At the Casa Rosada, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said that the country understands that a dictatorship like Venezuela’s cannot be allowed.

“We are watching the situation minute by minute, seeing how events unfold and paying close attention to what is happening there with our embassy”, he stated.