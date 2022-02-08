Thursday, February 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Venezuelan police kill ‘Koki’, one of the most wanted criminals

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Slum in Caracas

File photo an operation in an area of ​​Caracas.

File photo an operation in an area of ​​Caracas.

Carlos Revette maintained criminal control of a large part of the neighborhoods of Caracas,

With an operation that lasted several days, the Special Actions Brigade (BAE) of the Criminal and Criminal Scientific Investigations Corps (Cicpc) neutralized the criminals Charles Revettealiases “The Koki”and his ally Carlo Gómez, alias “Rabbit”.

See also  Police arrest second suspect after street race in which pregnant woman was injured

(You may be interested in: They report fighting between the Venezuelan Force and Colombian irregular groups)

Remigio Ceballos, Minister of the Interior and Justice, reported that the operation was carried out under the name of “Guaicaipuro II” which was intended to dismantle these criminal gangs.

On Sunday, January 6, for several hours, there was a confrontation in the sector The Weaving in the state of Aragua that involved civilians who were traveling along the main road, that day weapons and cell phones were seized in which a photographic record of “El Koki” appeared.

The most feared criminal

Carlos Revette dedicated himself to committing crimes from a very young age, becoming a lieutenant in the popular area The Dimension 905 after the police neutralized the criminal “El Vampi”.

(In other news: Victims of the exodus: three Venezuelan migrant children killed in 2022)

A year ago the police managed to control the area and “El Koki” managed to flee and it was presumed that he had fled to Colombia.

Carlos Revette maintained control of a large part of the neighborhoods of Caracas, he was dedicated to extortion, robbery and kidnapping. He is also accused of the murder of police officials.

See also  Simeone: "It is not normal to have had three relapses of injuries"

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

More news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Venezuelan #police #kill #Koki #wanted #criminals

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Oscar 2022, best actor: Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith and the nominees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.