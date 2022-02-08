Venezuelan police kill ‘Koki’, one of the most wanted criminals

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
File photo an operation in an area of Caracas.
Carlos Revette maintained criminal control of a large part of the neighborhoods of Caracas,
February 08, 2022, 02:01 PM
With an operation that lasted several days, the Special Actions Brigade (BAE) of the Criminal and Criminal Scientific Investigations Corps (Cicpc) neutralized the criminals Charles Revettealiases “The Koki”and his ally Carlo Gómez, alias “Rabbit”.
Remigio Ceballos, Minister of the Interior and Justice, reported that the operation was carried out under the name of “Guaicaipuro II” which was intended to dismantle these criminal gangs.
On Sunday, January 6, for several hours, there was a confrontation in the sector The Weaving in the state of Aragua that involved civilians who were traveling along the main road, that day weapons and cell phones were seized in which a photographic record of “El Koki” appeared.
The most feared criminal
Carlos Revette dedicated himself to committing crimes from a very young age, becoming a lieutenant in the popular area The Dimension 905 after the police neutralized the criminal “El Vampi”.
A year ago the police managed to control the area and “El Koki” managed to flee and it was presumed that he had fled to Colombia.
Carlos Revette maintained control of a large part of the neighborhoods of Caracas, he was dedicated to extortion, robbery and kidnapping. He is also accused of the murder of police officials.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
#Venezuelan #police #kill #Koki #wanted #criminals
