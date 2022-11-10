The 92-year-old poet Rafael Cadenas has won the Cervantes Prize, the highest literary award in the Spanish language, as announced on Thursday by the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta. He is the first author from Venezuela to receive this distinction.

Born in Barquisimeto (Venezuela) in 1930 and a resident of the La Boyera urbanization, southeast of Caracas, Cadenas is one of the fundamental authors of Latin American poetry in recent years, a role already recognized by the FIL Prize for Literature in Romance Languages ​​that granted by the Guadalajara Book Fair (Mexico) or the García Lorca (2015) that is awarded in Granada, in addition to the Reina Sofía prize for Ibero-American poetry in 2018. Cadenas has gradually occupied a place in the Olympus of living poets without abdicating either his humility or his rebellion or his silence. Nor of a critical commitment to which he has also approached without fanfare. “Humble, silent and rebellious”, this is how Cadenas portrayed himself in a poem. His latest book is Answers, 2018, edited by Viewer.

Cadenas maintains a very critical attitude towards the Government of his country. He has always declared himself in favor of democracy, “defective as it may be”, and alarmed by the absence of separation of powers in Venezuela. Despite the attacks he has received for it from the government side, he has always downplayed his own role. “I don’t usually use the word happiness: I find it very big for me,” he told EL PAÍS. Although he fondly remembered a special time: “Perhaps I felt fulfilled during the four years —from 1952 to 1956— that I spent in Trinidad, exiled by the then dictatorship. It was a British colony. There was a lot of freedom, which allowed me to really live, without the subsequent anxieties”. And about his influences, he pointed out: “Who do I have as references? To Rilke and several of the scholars of his thought; to Whitman, spring that strengthens; to Pessoa, such a poet that he created poets, one of whom was him; and personally, Henri Michaux’s prose poem contributed to my adopting a language almost like that of the one who talks. The Spanish generation of 27 was important to me. Since I like prose as much as poetry, I really appreciate what this group did and also that of Machado and Unamuno. I read quite a lot of Savater, and outside of Spain I read Reyes and Borges”.

The Cervantes Prize, endowed with 125,000 euros, was created in 1976. The award cannot be declared void or awarded posthumously, nor can it be divided, a rule that was introduced in 1979 after the award went to ex aequo in Gerardo Diego and Jorge Luis Borges. With Cadenas, 22 Latin American authors have received the award. The first, the Cuban Alejo Carpentier in 1977, and in recent years the Uruguayan poets Ida Vitale and Cristina Peri Rossi have received it. Spanish have received 26 authors.

Six women have so far won the Cervantes, the last of them Ida Vitale, after the Spanish María Zambrano (1988) and Ana María Matute (2010), the Cuban Dulce María Loynaz (1992), the Mexican Elena Poniatowska (2013) and the Uruguayan poet installed in Barcelona Cristina Peri Rossi (2021), who was unable to attend the award ceremony in Alcalá de Henares on April 22. The actress Cecilia Roth read her speech, in which the Uruguayan poet recalled her childhood in Montevideo, her encounter with The Quijote in his uncle’s library and his exile in Barcelona due to the dictatorship.

This year’s jury included Aurora Egido, representing the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE); Albino Chacón, for the Costa Rican Academy of Language; Esther Borrego, for the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities; Mónica Lavín, at the proposal of the Union of Latin American Universities; Raquel Caleya, representing the Cervantes Institute; the editor of Páginas de Espuma, Juan Casamayor, at the proposal of the Directorate General for Books; Francisco Galán, for the Federation of Associations of Journalists of Spain; Doraliza Jiménez, for the Latin American Federation of Journalists, and Lucas Torres, for the International Association of Hispanists. Last year’s winner, Peri Rossi, excused her presence.

