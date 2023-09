How did you feel about the content of this article?

External view of the Pequiven Venezuelan Petrochemical Corporation, located in the state of Carabobo | Photo: EFE/ MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The president of Venezuela’s state-owned petrochemical company Pequiven, Ninoska La Concha, met with diplomatic representatives from Cuba and Iran in an attempt to strengthen cooperation between the countries.

Through the social network cooperation”.

She also met with representatives from the Iranian embassy in order to “strengthen relations and treaties between the two nations on petrochemical issues.”

The Venezuelan dictatorship, which this year made important changes to the guidelines of the national energy sector, recently reaffirmed the country’s ability, a major oil and gas producer, to be a “reliable source of stabilization” amid “current global uncertainty”.

La Concha was appointed president of Pequiven on August 31 by dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Iran has been one of the Venezuelan government’s main allies in recent years, especially since 2020, when the South American country faced a gasoline shortage and turned to the Iranian regime for fuel.

Cuba is also a close political and economic ally of Venezuela, which since 2000 has become the island’s main supplier of crude oil through an agreement that grants it preferential prices in exchange for medical and educational services.

State-owned Pequiven did not disclose details about what was discussed during the diplomatic meetings. (With information from the EFE Agency)