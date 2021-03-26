On March 24, a new content came out in the Official Gazette No. 42,092, in which the Partial Regulation of the Decree with Rank, Value and Force of Law for the Reform of the Organic Law of Identification, relative to the Issuance, Renewal and Extension of Passports.

What is the new validity of the document?

One of the main novelties is the extension to 10 years of passport validity for citizens over 18 years of age. For those under 18 years of age, the document will only be valid for 5 years, and for those under three years of age it will be valid for three years.

The art. 29 clarifies that when the passport expires it can continue to be used in those cases that it is in good condition, that is, it is visible and the leaves are not broken. This extension will be valid for a maximum of 5 years. The renewal of the passport would have to be carried out within a period of 30 business days, counted from the day following the expiration date.

What is the price of the Venezuelan passport?

The Administrative Service of Identification, Migration and Foreigners (Saime) modified in November 2020 the fees to apply for the passport for the first time and, also, for the document extension process. The amount to request it for the first time amounts to 198,394,418.64 bolivars. Meanwhile, the extension amounts to 99,197,209.32 bolivars

You pass to apply for the passport