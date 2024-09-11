Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the Venezuelan Parliament, This afternoon he asked to sever “all relations” with Spain. Rodríguez ordered the Foreign Policy Committee to approve a resolution, while also asking that the Chamber approve it “immediately” to make the total rupture of bilateral relations between Caracas and Madrid effective. Today Spain’s parliament has urged the government to recognize Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the legitimate winner of the presidential election.



Opposition leader Urrutia has left Venezuela with his wife and taken refuge in Spain 08 September 2024

The president of the Venezuelan Parliament, dominated by Chavismo, then stated that “what the Spanish Parliament did today is equivalent to a declaration of war against the Venezuelan people and their governmentand we will not accept it.”