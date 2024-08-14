Jorge Rodríguez criticizes the presence of international organizations in the country and questions the capacity of these bodies

The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) proposed a legislative reform to prohibit international observers in future elections in the country. The statement was made during a session this Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

“I propose that we reform Venezuela’s electoral laws so that no foreigner can ever again take a position on anything to do with the elections. […] Why do they have to come? By what right? What kind of capacity do they have?”asked the Chavista.

Rodríguez also criticized the Carter Center. He called its members “garbage paid for by the US government”.

The offenses against the organization were made after the center claim victory of the main opposition candidate to Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), Edmundo González Urrutia (United Democratic Platform, center-right).

The leader of Parliament also accused the UN (United Nations) panel of experts of being a “wordless trash”after releasing a statement of their report on the elections.

The UN Human Rights Commission document expresses concern about the “arbitrary arrests” and the “use of disproportionate force” after the Venezuelan presidential elections.

The United Nations estimates that 2,400 people have been arrested since July 29. The number includes human rights defenders, teenagers, people with disabilities, opposition members and people who served as election observers.

Volker Türk, head of the UN Human Rights Commission, also expressed concern about draft laws against “fascism” and similar expressions.

“I urge the authorities to refrain from adopting these and any laws that undermine civic and democratic space in the country – in the interest of social cohesion and the future of the country.”he said.