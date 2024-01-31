The Venezuelan Parliament rejected the ultimatum given by the United States for opposition candidate María Corina Machado to run in this year's presidential elections in the South American country, under penalty of resuming sanctions against Venezuelan oil.

The House unanimously approved an agreement “in rejection of any form of ultimatum from the United States of America against the integrity and sovereignty of Venezuela”, after Washington restored sanctions against the country's gold.

The president of Parliament and chief government negotiator in dialogue with the opposition, Jorge Rodríguez, criticized the warning to resume the policy of financial blockade against Venezuela, which the US accuses of not having complied with political agreements in the period leading up to the Presidential elections.

“With what morality does a spokesperson come to give an ultimatum?” asked Rodríguez, to the applause of several parliamentarians.

He highlighted that Machado's disqualification will be maintained and that there will be elections without the former deputy, who was chosen as the candidate of the main opposition bloc in a primary election in which she obtained 92.35% of the votes.

The spokesman for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, announced this Tuesday (30) on the social network Venezuela's gold sector”.

He also said that “relief for the Venezuelan oil and gas sectors will be renewed in April only if Maduro's representatives fulfill their commitments”, including Machado's qualification to run in the presidential elections scheduled for the second half of this year.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, responded to the statements, repudiating the measure taken by the White House. In a publication on X, the chancellor stated that the Venezuelan regime repudiates new US attempts at blackmail and interference in its internal affairs.

“These actions constitute an ultimatum against the entire Venezuelan society, as they use coercion and threats to impose a coup on the country, ignoring State institutions and the well-being of the people”, said Gil.