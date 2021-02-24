The Venezuelan Parliament, with a pro-government majority, approved on Tuesday a motion asking the Government to declare persona ‘non grata’ and expel Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, ambassador of the European Union (EU) in that country. The measure comes a few days after the bloc issued sanctions against members of the Nicolás Maduro Administration.

It was a unanimous vote in a predominantly official Legislative Assembly, after the Government managed to exclude the opposition majority in the National Assembly (AN) until before the December elections and the subsequent possession of the new legislators on January 5.

Parliament’s request to the Executive to declare the ambassador of the European Union (EU), Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, persona ‘non grata’ and expel her from Venezuela, was approved in a motion. But, in addition, the president of the AN, Jorge Rodríguez, suggested reviewing a possible elimination of the entire EU diplomatic mission in Caracas.

“I raise both my hands to request that the representative of the European Union be declared persona ‘non grat’a, I raise my two hands to urge that the conditions under which there is an office of the European Union here in Venezuela be reviewed” Rodriguez said during the vote.

It is foreseeable that President Nicolás Maduro will approve the request, since he himself ordered, in June 2020, the departure of the diplomat. However, he backed down in his decision a few days later, he said at the time, to try to facilitate a dialogue between Caracas and Brussels.

After the vote, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Portuguese diplomat will meet this Wednesday with representatives of the Presidency. A meeting that will also be attended by the heads of the diplomatic missions of France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

The sanctions for which Caracas seeks retaliation against the EU ambassador

On Monday, February 22, the European Union imposed sanctions against 19 senior Venezuelan officials, legislators and members of the security forces in response to the December legislative elections that, according to the bloc, were rigged in favor of legislators related to Maduro .

The allied deputies of the Venezuelan president won almost all the seats in the legislature in a vote that was also rejected by the United States and seen by the European Union and other nations as a way for the Venezuelan president to end up with total control of power, since the Legislative was the only body left in the hands of the opposition, after winning the 2015 elections.

With the new measures of the European bloc, the number of Venezuelan officials included in the EU blacklist increased to 55.

“The people added to the list are responsible for undermining the electoral rights of the opposition and the democratic functioning of the National Assembly, and for serious violations of human rights and restrictions of fundamental freedoms,” the EU said in a statement.

Both Washington and Brussels have stepped up sanctions against Maduro in the past two years, pointing out that his re-election in 2018 was a sham. However, the measures have yet to achieve the stated goal of calling for new presidential elections.

With Reuters and EFE