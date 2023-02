How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ambassador Flávio Macieira is in Caracas, Venezuela | Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela

The National Assembly of Venezuela unanimously approved on Tuesday (7) the appointment of Manuel Vicente Vadell as ambassador to Brazil. Vadell was recently recognized by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as a diplomatic representative.

“We are aware of a whole plan to reactivate the consulates and that is good news for Brazil and good news for our country”, explained Chavista deputy Roy Daza about the appointment.

Vardell had already been appointed ambassador by the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and Lula’s recognition is another step in the strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Earlier, on January 18, the Brazilian chargé d’affaires for the Caribbean country, Flávio Macieira, was received in Venezuela in yet another act of consolidation of relations between the two countries after Lula’s election.

“Now a new process is opening, not only in the binational relationship, but also in the political relations of South America and in the possibility of consolidating this great dream and this great proposal of our dear commander (Hugo) Chávez, who is the unity of America America and the Caribbean”, added Daza.