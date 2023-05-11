Venezuelan Paradise Islands Turned into Hell

That in the middle of the 21st century there are such isolated areas, where infant mortality and the crisis of public services go unnoticed, is incredible, but yes, they are the Venezuelan paradise islands. The insular municipality of Padilla is made up of at least 7 islands that are between Lake Maracaibo and the Gulf of Venezuela. Isla Maracas was our first destination, an area that a few years ago was full of life today looks as dead as the canoes that were used for fishing, there is something that has gradually wiped out the population, hunger. Most of those who live there eat less than twice a day, sometimes even once