The Venezuelan opponent Sergio Garrido seized from the ruling party the Government of Barinas state, cradle of Hugo Chavez, by winning the regional elections this Sunday, which were repeated by order of the Supreme Court, which annulled the results of the elections of last November 21, in which the anti-Chavismo had already defeated, by a narrow margin.

“Barinas my dear. The information we receive from our PSUV structures indicates that, although we increased the vote, we have not achieved the objective. I heartily thank our heroic militancy. We will continue to protect the Barinese people from all spaces,” Arreaza wrote in the social network.

Hours later, the CNE cleared up any questions by ratifying Garrido’s comfortable victory, with 55.36% of the votes in his favor, compared to the 41.27% obtained by Arreaza, while the rest of the votes were distributed by minority opponents .

With the Government of the cradle of Chavez already awarded, the Minister of Communication, Freddy Ñáñez, explained that “the opposition would win with Barinas four of the 23 governorates of the country, “while the ruling party remains with 19 and Caracas, which has a special status.

Garrido faced the ex-chancellor and ex-minister of Chávez, in a state that, since 1998, was governed by direct relatives of the one who was the president of Venezuela from 1999 to 2013, turning Barinas into a fiefdom that seemed untouchable until recently. of a month and a half, and that today reaffirmed its desire for change.

Already on November 21, the opposition candidate Freddy superlano He won, by a much lower margin than that obtained today – less than 1% -, the official candidate of that time. But the Supreme Court alleged that the anti-Chavista appeared in the race despite being disqualified.

After the order to repeat the elections, Superlano announced that his wife, Aurora Silva, would be the candidate, but the high court also announced her disqualification, as well as that of the second option -Julio César Reyes- for which Garrido was finally chosen , who had been elected as a councilor in local elections.

Early victory celebration

In the campaign command of the anti-Chavista bloc in Barinas, they celebrated an anticipated victory since the end of the afternoon, which intensified after Arreaza acknowledged the defeat, as the Efe team was able to verify in the place.

The opponents celebrated with the shout of “yes we could” and with the intonation of the national anthem and that of the state of Barinas.

“We have made mistakes, we have had ups and downs but Barinas today is setting an example to the world on how we can recover, how we can stand up and do it in unity,” Superlano said at a press conference.

Garrido, for his part, celebrated the triumph “of the Barinese people” and of the “democratic force, of the Barinese opposition.”

“I want to begin by thanking, first, these institutions that today demonstrated peace, tranquility, such as the national Armed Forces, who behaved institutionally up to the task. Also the CNE, the Regional Electoral Board, who behaved institutionally in the same way.” Garrido said.

While the governor-elect celebrated the victory, the opposition campaign command was filled with followers who came to congratulate him on his triumph, as did dozens of citizens who celebrated from their vehicles with honks of their horns, as Efe found.

In the weeks leading up to the repetition of the elections, the Venezuelan state institutions paid greater attention to Barinas by sending trucks loaded with fuel, a precious commodity in the region where you can spend up to two days to refuel, and vehicles transporting water.

Likewise, the national leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, governors of other regions of the country, ministers and directors of organizations such as the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps arrived in the region.

EFE