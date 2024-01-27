The chief negotiator of the Venezuelan opposition, Gerardo Blyde, announced this Saturday that they will file a complaint with Norway, the guarantor country of the dialogues with Chavismo, to denounce a violation of the Barbados agreements after the ratification by the Supreme Court of Justice of the inability of the candidate María Corina Machado.

In a press conference organized after learning of the TSJ's decision, Blyde assured that the review of Machado's disability was carried out in a flawed process and asked to reverse the decision.

Although they will file a complaint with Norway, Blyde assured that they will not withdraw from the negotiating table.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS