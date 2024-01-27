You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Machado was proclaimed a candidate for the presidential elections.
EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÃ‰RREZ
Machado was proclaimed a candidate for the presidential elections.
Gerardo Blyde announced that they will denounce the violation of the agreements signed in Barbados.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The chief negotiator of the Venezuelan opposition, Gerardo Blyde, announced this Saturday that they will file a complaint with Norway, the guarantor country of the dialogues with Chavismo, to denounce a violation of the Barbados agreements after the ratification by the Supreme Court of Justice of the inability of the candidate María Corina Machado.
In a press conference organized after learning of the TSJ's decision, Blyde assured that the review of Machado's disability was carried out in a flawed process and asked to reverse the decision.
Although they will file a complaint with Norway, Blyde assured that they will not withdraw from the negotiating table.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Venezuelan #opposition #file #complaint #Norway #due #María #Machado39s #inability
Leave a Reply