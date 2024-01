Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Venezuelan opposition grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) announced this Saturday (27) that it will denounce to Norway, mediator of political negotiations, the partial violation of the agreements signed in Barbados by the Caracas regime, following the ratification of the disqualification of the anti-Chavista presidential candidate, María Corina Machado.

“We are currently, this delegation, preparing and finalizing the written complaint […] where we denounce the partial violation of the Barbados agreement”, said the leader of the opposition delegation for negotiations with the Venezuelan dictatorship, Gerardo Blyde, at a press conference.

He explained that “the conditions” raised in October last year when the parties reached agreement in Barbados on a “partial agreement on the promotion of political rights and electoral guarantees for all” are disintegrating.

Therefore, he asked Nicolás Maduro's regime to comply with the agreement “in full” and “not in pieces”, as well as the “absolute cessation” of the “repressive escalation”, after recalling that this week three of Maria's campaign chiefs were arrested Corina Machado, who were linked to conspiratorial plans denounced by the Public Ministry.

The PUD also reiterated that the “only way” it chose to come to power “is electoral”, which is why it distanced itself from any violent plan that threatens the presidential elections scheduled for the second half of 2024.

In the delegation's opinion, the Chavista regime violated the agreement, after the Supreme Court yesterday ratified the disqualification of the opposition leader, which prevents her from running in the presidential elections, despite having been chosen as the candidate of the anti-Chavista majority in the primaries, in the which obtained 92.35% of the votes.