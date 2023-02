Juan Guaidó is named as the favorite to be the opposition candidate in the dispute against the dictator Nicolás Maduro | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

The Venezuelan opposition will choose on October 22 the candidate to face the dictator Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections – scheduled for 2024, still without a defined date.

The announcement was made this Wednesday (15) by the National Primary Commission (CNP).

“From now on there must be political unity and the protagonists must continue in the struggle for change, through the opposition’s internal elections. There are critical issues still pending a decision, but the foundations have already been laid”, explained the president of the CNP, Jesús María Couple.

Former president of the National Assembly and self-proclaimed president of Venezuela between 2019 and 2022, Juan Guaidó, is named as a favorite to be a candidate for the opposition against the Maduro dictatorship.

The CNP managed with the National Electoral Council (CNE) to form a technical commission in the body to evaluate the request to use the polling centers on October 22 to organize the updating of the electoral register of Venezuelans.

“The specialists consulted, especially those who had direct experience in organizing primaries, agree on its importance”, continued Casal. The president also reinforced that the CNE is the managing body and that it acts as an arbitrator in electoral processes.