The Venezuelan opposition took to the streets again this Saturday following a call by leader María Corina Machado to defend what they consider to be the electoral victory of Edmundo González Urrutia. The main march, in Caracas, was led by González Urrutia, who was seen in public for the first time since July 30, and by Machado herself. Although it attracted thousands of people, it was not as massive as on previous occasions, and was marked by a huge police deployment. The repression suffered since July 29, one day after the elections, has inhibited thousands of people disenchanted with the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as the winner of the elections from taking to the streets. In addition to the rally in Caracas, more than 300 were called around the world, as a symbol of the huge Venezuelan diaspora that has formed in recent years.

“We have to be very proud. Never before has a society rebelled so much and managed to strip the tyrant naked,” Machado told the crowd, where she arrived half camouflaged in a dark sweatshirt, with no one quite knowing where she came from. For two weeks, the opposition leader has been living in semi-clandestine conditions. Euphoric, she warned Maduro that they had “proof of victory” in their hands and that the time had come to “cash in” for the result. “Everyone knows that Edmundo González Urrutia swept the elections,” she proclaimed.

The opposition leader referred to the “long journey” that the opposition has made to reach this moment, which began with the mobilization of Venezuelans traveling “town by town” across the country to “lift up” Venezuela. “We did it,” she said, “25 years trying to divide us, and today we are citizens, period.” After overcoming the fourth stage, which she said was “defeating the fraud and demonstrating” the victory, the leader said that the time has come “for every vote to be respected.”

The rally in the Venezuelan capital has been marked by the persecution of opposition leaders in the hours leading up to it. The authorities have continued with the selective arrests of politicians and civil activists. Piero Maroun, national organizational secretary of Democratic Action, one of the main opposition parties, was arrested on Friday as he finished dinner in a restaurant with his wife and sister-in-law.

The country’s capital woke up occupied by 6,000 police officers, the Bolivarian National Guard and the judicial police, with tanks, roadblocks and riot gear. The head of the Bolivarian National Police, Miguel Domínguez, published a threatening post on his social networks: “I’ll be brief: on Saturday there is free transportation to Tocorón [cárcel que ahora recibe presos políticos]but only one way.” Nevertheless, thousands of people gathered at the eastern end of Francisco de Miranda Avenue, near the popular neighborhood of Petare, the largest in Latin America and where the spontaneous demonstrations of July 29 began. The residents of this gigantic popular conglomeration found on Saturday all the streets of the neighborhood militarized. The opposition rally was taking place less than two kilometers from the entrance to the neighborhood.

There was total conviction among the attendees that they would win the election. Many of the protesters carried their voting certificates, printed after they had all been posted on a website to justify Edmundo González Urrutia’s electoral victory. Some of these certificates were posted in squares and residential areas of the city. It was common to see rows of family members and friends walking towards the rally on the streets and sidewalks of the capital, many carrying the Venezuelan flag.

Erika Rivas, 50, and Raúl Rivas, 52, got up early to get through police checkpoints and get to the opposition rally on time. They came from Guatire, a commuter town an hour from Caracas, and had to go through three of those checkpoints. “We came because we are fighting for freedom,” said Erika Rivas. “We can’t count on other countries. We have to do this ourselves.”

Adriana Calzadilla, 52, was carrying the printed voting certificate on her cap. “I came with the certificate and with the desire for this to end already,” she said. She participated as a witness at the polling station and assured that she has a protocol of protection against a possible government attack. “I am not afraid anymore. The biggest fear we have is that this government will continue. We have lived through atrocious things to achieve freedom, it has cost us a lot to be here,” she said through tears.

Chavismo mobilized

The Chavista government had also called for a demonstration this Saturday “for peace and in defense of President Maduro’s victory.” A caravan of motorcyclists traveled through the city from the east to the Miraflores palace in the center, carrying red flags and faces of the president, Commander Hugo Chavez and the PSUV logo.

A march from Libertador Avenue to the city centre was also announced. All officials and mayors have made a huge logistical, political and communication effort to motivate the Chavista militants, who have been organising popular gatherings for some time, considerably smaller than those in the past.

The Minister of Communication and Information, Freddy Ñánez, praised the value of the call as “crucial to make visible the value of a political force committed to the country.” The state-run Venezuelan Television continuously offered reports with statements in the streets by the militants, ministers and mayors of the Government haranguing against “fascism” and criticizing the opposition for being a coup plotter.

