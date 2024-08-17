The Venezuelan opposition has remained mobilised after the presidential elections and this Saturday it is taking to the streets again to demand that the victory of its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, be recognised, according to the results of more than 83% of the minutes that have been collected by its witnesses. Critics of President Nicolas Maduro have limited their street demonstrations in the face of the violent response of the security forces, which, in the protests after the elections, left more than 2,000 people arrested and 25 dead. Thousands of Venezuelans went out to demonstrate against the proclamation of Maduro as the winner without the National Electoral Council (CNE) having presented the results table by table that validate this result. This Saturday, the opposition leaders have insisted that they will accompany the indignation of their voters to exert pressure that they consider key to the recognition of the result.

This Saturday’s demonstration will measure whether Venezuelans still have hope that the political change that the majority had asked for in the polls prior to the elections can be achieved. The rally will take place on Francisco de Miranda Avenue, one of the largest in the city, near Petare, the most populated neighborhood in Latin America. The opposition has asked people to bring a printed record of the results of their voting table, which can be downloaded from the website where they managed to upload the documents with which they try to prove that the CNE has supposedly allowed Maduro to steal the elections. “Let the world see, with records in hand, that we will not let ourselves be robbed,” is the slogan for this Saturday.

The opposition has leveraged the call with Venezuelans abroad. Meetings are planned in more than 350 cities that have been the destination of the more than 7.5 million Venezuelans who have been forced to leave their country in recent years due to the deep economic and humanitarian crisis that their country has gone through. Most of them are opponents. In order to organize the marches, this week the leader María Corina Machado has had an intense day of Instagram live broadcasts and interviews with influencers Venezuelans around the world are using their digital platforms to amplify their call abroad, where they are seeking to mobilize more support to pressure Maduro to agree to start negotiations for a peaceful transition. People have also been called to gather in all of Venezuela’s states. The mobilization achieved will also be a measure of the impact of the policy of persecution and repression deployed in recent weeks, in which several episodes have been reported in which the police check people’s phones in the street in search of videos of protests or content that they consider to be contrary to the government. Many cities in the country, including the capital, have not yet recovered from the torpor of the election day and its days of fury that follow. There is a kind of undeclared curfew that leads businesses to close earlier and people to avoid being on the street. Citizens say they are afraid. It is expected, however, that Machado will be at the rally as she was at the last one that was held on the main avenue of Las Mercedes. For the past two weeks, he has reported that he has been sheltering in place, as has Edmundo González Urrutia, who has not made public appearances with his voters since July 30.

It has been almost twenty days since Venezuela entered into this new conflict, in which the Government of Nicolás Maduro is fighting to legitimize itself amid suspicions of fraud that have led much of the international community to be cautious about recognizing his reelection for a third term. The opposition continues to fight to defend the victory that González Urrutia claims to have according to the official minutes that his electoral witnesses collected on the night of the vote and to begin a transfer of power.

Chavismo will also be on the move, and it will do so on its usual route from the end of Libertador Avenue to the Miraflores Palace, where Maduro held daily meetings with his followers the week after the elections. But beyond the street, Maduro has taken the conflict over the results to the Supreme Court, which controls the entire institutional apparatus. Progress has been made in this area, despite the opposition’s rejection, which insists that the electoral authority publish the results table by table and show the official minutes and the ballots it has. This omission is what has raised the most suspicions about the alleged victory of the Chavista leader on July 28, as has been pointed out by the reports of the Carter Center and the UN Panel of Experts, as well as by a large part of the international community.

On Friday, the state channel VTV broadcast images of a group of experts — who have not been identified — opening the boxes consigned by the CNE and 33 of 38 political organizations with minutes and documents from the voting day. Based on this evaluation, the Supreme Court will issue a ruling on the matter in the coming days. A ruling that countries such as Brazil and Mexico, which are mediating a solution to the Venezuelan conflict, are waiting for.

