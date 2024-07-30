María Corina Machado and Edmundo González, at a press conference this Monday (29) in Caracas | Photo: EFE/Manuel Diaz

Venezuela’s opposition announced on Monday (29) that, according to data from voting records to which it had access, its candidate, Edmundo González, was the winner of Sunday’s (28) presidential election.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado said at a press conference in Caracas that the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) bloc obtained 73% of the votes.

According to her, the documents total 2,759,256 votes for dictator Nicolás Maduro, proclaimed the winner of the election by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, and 6,275,182 votes for González.

“The difference was so big, so big, the difference was overwhelming, there was [grande] difference in all states of Venezuela,” said Machado.

“We have in our hands the minutes that demonstrate our categorical and mathematically irreversible triumph,” added González.

Machado said that the minutes will be released this Monday on a secure website and called for public acts requesting a review of the result this Tuesday (30).

In the early hours of Monday, the president of the CNE, the Chavista Elvis Amoroso, released a bulletin indicating that, with 80% of the votes counted, Maduro obtained 51.2% and González 44.2%, which indicated an “irreversible” victory for the dictator.

However, since the polls closed, the opposition has been denouncing the ban on their inspectors having access to the counting locations and that they were not receiving copies of the minutes detailing how many votes each candidate received per electoral section.