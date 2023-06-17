The opposition to dictator Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela announced this Friday (16) that it will hold primaries on its own, a day after three of the five main deans of the National Electoral Council (CNE) resigned.

The resignation was seen as a chavismo maneuver to sabotage the process for general elections in the country in 2024, as opponents would be without technical support from the CNE for the primary elections, scheduled for October 22.

“We are going to move forward with the organization of self-managed primaries,” Jesús María Casal, president of the opposition National Primary Commission (CNP), said at a press conference.

“Since the beginning of this journey, we have always said that the primaries are a matter of law. Today it is also a matter of law, as it was when we insisted on having traditional polling centers for primaries. It wasn’t possible, but we’re going to continue on the path already laid out to identify and prepare self-managed centers”, said Casal.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who led a Venezuelan government parallel to Maduro’s between 2019 and 2022, praised the decision.

“I am and will be a supporter and I believe in the primaries, because they represent unity, so, in the face of the dictatorship’s sabotage for the realization of this process, we celebrate the CNP’s decision to advance in the exercise of a right and in the effort to bring together the entire democratic alternative” , wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday (15), electoral specialist Jesús Castellanos had already declared to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo that the resignation of three CNE rectors “dynamits” the electoral council to technically support the primaries and that the CNP would have to organize the process alone. choice of opposition candidates.

“[…] it is clear that, in view of the 2024 presidential elections, the regime [de Maduro] was not interested in maintaining the current CNE. It was acceptable for local elections, which did not put him at great risk, but now they are going to seek a path that demotivates the opposition, generates internal friction and frustration in the population, ”he argued.